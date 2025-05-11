Currency exchange rates experienced modest fluctuations on May 10, according to the latest data released by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.
The US dollar showed a slight increase, with the buying rate at 281.75 and the selling rate at 283.46 in the interbank market. This shift marks a minor rise from the previous day’s rates of 281.78 for buying and 283.36 for selling.
The euro also saw a slight adjustment, with its buying rate decreasing to 316.35, while the selling rate dropped to 319.69. Meanwhile, the British pound observed a more noticeable change, with buying rising to 374.18 and selling reaching 378.33.
The Japanese yen remained stable, maintaining its buying and selling rates at 1.90 and 1.96, respectively. The UAE dirham and Saudi riyal saw negligible changes, with the AED buying rate at 76.72 and selling at 77.42, while the SR buying rate stood at 74.98 and selling at 75.67.