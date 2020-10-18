Curtain Raiser visit Of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Leader of Hezb-E-Islami, 19-21 October 2020

Islamabad, October 18, 2020 (PPI-OT):Mr. Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Leader of Hezb-e-Islami of Afghanistan, along with a delegation will be visiting Islamabad from 19-21 October 2020. During the visit, Mr. Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will call on the Prime Minister and President and will meet Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, Foreign Minister and other dignitaries. He will deliver a talk at a policy think-tank and interact with the media. The visit of Mr. Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will provide an opportunity for exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations as well as people-to-people interaction.

Pakistan attaches high importance to its fraternal ties with Afghanistan, rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions. Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people. Pakistan has consistently supported an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. The visit of Mr. Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will further strengthen bilateral ties and people-to-people linkages between the two brotherly countries and help advance efforts for peace and stability.

