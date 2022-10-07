Customs seizes foreign goods worth millions

RAKNI: Customs’s Field Enforcement Units, Dalbandin and Rakni claims to have seized foreign goods worth millions of rupees in two different operations conducted in Dalbandin and Rakni areas of Balochistan province on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Spokesperson for Collectorate of Customs Balochistan, the staff of Field Enforcement Unit, Dalbandin seized foreign goods, including clothes, tyres, Khaskhas, from a passenger coach coming from Iran in an operation in Dalbandin area of district Chagai in Balochistan province.

Similarly, bags of foreign plastic were seized from a truck in an operation conducted in an operation conducted in Rakni area of district Barkhan. The value of the seized goods, along with two trucks, were reported to be Rs50 million.