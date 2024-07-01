Collectorate of Customs Balochistan on Sunday claimed to have seized foreign goods worth Rs.210 million in a joint operation conducted with FC Balochistan in Batak area of Dalbandin in Balochistan province.
According to a statement issued by the spokesman for Collectorate of Customs Balochistan, staff of Field Enforcement Unit (Customs), Dalbandin recovered 18000 kilogram betel nuts, 300 bags Chinese salt, 100 bundle new and old tyres and other goods from a container in an intelligence based operation conducted with Frontier Corps Balochistan in Batak area of Dak Dalbandin. Value of the seized goods was reported to be Rs.210 million. Further investigation is underway.