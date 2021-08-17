Customs seizes foreign goods worth Rs57m

QUETTA: Collectorate of Customs, Balochistan, Tuesday claimed to have seized foreign goods worth Rs57 million at Lakpass check post on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for Collectorate of Customs Balochistan, the customs team seized American almonds, Chinese salt, spray and foreign tyres from a Hino bus during checking at Lakpass check post.

The value of the seized items was reported to be Rs57 million. The operation was conducted by Inspector Shabir Khan, Inspector Rehmatullah Khan and Inspector Ishaq George in compliance with the directives of Gul Rehman, Chief Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Balochistan