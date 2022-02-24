Customs seizes foreign goods

QUETTA: Collectorate of Customs Balochistan claimed to have seized foreign branded Nike shoes, tyres and betel nuts amounting to rupees 12 crore in two different operations conducted at Customs Check Post, Ziarat Cross and Customs Check Post, Surab in Balochistan province on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by Dr. Atta Muhammad Bareach, Spokesperson for Collectorate of Customs, Balochistan, 17000 kilogram Betel Nuts and 70 Nos tyres were seized from Punjab-bound-10-wheeler truck in an operation conducted at Customs Check Post, Ziarat cross.

Similarly, 8172 pairs of branded Nike shoes from Karachi-bound-22-wheeler truck were seized during checking at Customs Check Post, Surab. Operations were conducted by the staff of Customs Check Post, Surab led by Inspector Shabbir Khan and staff of Customs Check Post, Ziarat Cross led by Senior Inspector Shahzad Akhtar in compliance with the directives of Muhammad Sadiq, Chief Collector, Collectorate of Customs Balochistan.