Customs seizes Rs6m jewelry in Sialkot

SIALKOT: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Sialkot on Sunday claimed to have seized artificial jewellery worth Rs 6m from the possession of a passenger bound for Masqat at Sialkot Airport.

According to 24NewsHD TV channel, customs officials checked the luggage of one passenger travelling to Masqat and recovered 12 kg silver and 6 kg artificial jewellery from his belongings.

The passenger identified as Khurram Shehzad, a resident of Prem Nagar of Sialkot, was unable to provide any legal documents during the investigation. The suspect was arrested after taking the jewellery into custody under the 1969 Customs Act by the officials.