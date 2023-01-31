Customs team captures 230 foreign liquor bottles

Rakni: Customs Enforcement Unit Rakni on Tuesday recovered 230 bottles of foreign liquor worth millions of rupees from a truck laden with onions in an operation in Rakni area of district Barkhan of Balochistan province on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman for Collectorate of Customs Balochistan, the Customs Enforcement Unit Rakni team seized 230 bottles of foreign liquor worth Rs20 million from the hidden cavities of in Rakni area of district Batkhan. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Superintendent Shahzad Akhtar in compliance with the directives of Collector Enforcement Unit Quetta Sami-ul-Haq.