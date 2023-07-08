Cylinder blast inside passenger van kills 7, injures 14 in Bhalwal

SARGODHA:At least seven people were killed and 14 others sustained burn injuries on Saturday in a cylinder blast in a passenger van in Bhalwal Tehsil of Sargodha district. The cylinder exploded when the ill-fated van was travelling to Kot Momin from Bhalwal with 21 passengers on board, leaving five dead on the spot.

After the gruesome incident, rescue teams rushed to the spot and started rescue operations to put out the fire in the passenger van. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital, where two of them succumbed to the injuries.