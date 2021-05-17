Dacoit s gang held; snatched mobile phones and weapon recovered

Islamabad, May 17, 2021 (PPI-OT): Islamabad Khanna Police has arrested two persons involved in dacoities as well as street crime and recovered snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, on the special directions of DIG (Operations) Afzal Ahmed Kausar SSP( Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer ordered all zonal officers to crackdown against criminals including those involved in dacoity and street crime and accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Rural-Zone) Rana Abdul Wahab constituted special teams under supervision of ASP Usman Munair including SHO Khanna Police Station Kamal Khan along with other officials which successfully busted two members’ dacoit gang involved in snatching valuables at gunpoint in Express Highway and surrounding. They have been identified as Ejaz Khan Resident of Sadiq abad Rawalpindi and Muhammad Ramzan resident of Kurree Road Islamabad. Police team recovered snatched mobile phones and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in area Express highway and surrounding Separate cases have been registered in Khanna police stations against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

