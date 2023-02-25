Dar directs for early execution of overseas Pakistanis’ housing projects

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) authorities for early execution of housing projects for overseas Pakistanis by maintaining international standards and transparency through online system.

Chairing a meeting on development projects of CDA here in Islamabad on Saturday, he further directed the authorities to extend maximum facilities in these projects to attract overseas Pakistanis’ investment in the country.

The meeting was apprised that CDA has initiated a number of short term and medium term housing projects for overseas Pakistanis. It was informed that one of these housing projects is in the completion phase and has been launched for registration. The meeting reviewed the progress on the development projects carried out by CDA especially related to housing projects for the overseas Pakistanis.