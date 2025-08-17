Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will commence an official visit to the United Kingdom to address critical land ownership challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis, among other key engagements.
During his trip, the finance minister is slated to meet with high-ranking British officials, including his counterpart, Angela Rayner, and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Pakistan, Hamish Falconer. He will also engage with Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.
A central focus of Dar”s visit will be the launch of the Punjab Land Record Authority’s pilot project at the Pakistan High Commission in London. This program seeks to provide a digital solution for members of the Pakistani diaspora to resolve property documentation matters remotely.
The Deputy PM”s itinerary also includes discussions with British lawmakers, Kashmiri representatives, and members of the British-Pakistani community.