Dar meets MD Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Arif Ur Rehman , Managing Director, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL),at the Finance Division, today.

SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Mr. Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Mr. Javed Akhtar, CFO FFBL, Special Secretary Finance and senior officers from Finance and Petroleum Divisions and FBR attended the meeting. Mr. Arif Ur Rehman, MD, FFBL briefed the Finance Minister on company’s profile and its contribution to the national exchequer. It was informed that FFBL is contributing largely in manufacturing DAP and striving for sustainable agricultural growth in Pakistan.

The Managing Director further apprised the Finance Minister of company’s future investment plans to produce micro-nutrient products in order to bring more vitalities to the fields and thereby the increase the production.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar appreciated the contribution of FFBL and stressed the importance of Fertilizer sector for the agriculture sector and economic growth of the country. The Finance Minister said that agriculture is the back bone of the country and the government is keen to provide maximum facilities to the farmers in order to reduce the cost of farming and increase the production.

The Finance Minister supported the investment proposals of FFBL on better DAP product to increase per acre yield and extended his full support and cooperation. Mr. Arif Ur Rehman, MD, FFBL thanked the Finance Minister for his support.