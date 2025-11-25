Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar affirmed the government”s steadfast commitment to empowering women and advancing welfare initiatives designed to enhance their socio-economic well-being on Sunday.
He delivered these remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Annual Charity Bazaar 2025, an event organized by the Pakistan Foreign Office Women”s Association (PFOWA).
Accompanied by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, the deputy prime minister toured various stalls established by participating countries at the event, which he described as symbols of cooperation and friendship.
In his address, Dar lauded PFOWA”s dedication to humanitarian causes, stating its efforts reflect “service beyond duty and the highest values of public responsibility.”
He highlighted that the association carries a proud legacy of generosity, extending its support beyond families of the Foreign Service to assist underprivileged communities across Pakistan.
Dar noted that PFOWA has made tangible contributions in the fields of education, health, and social welfare.
The organization”s outreach during the recent floods was cited as a key example of its consistent impact, with contributions made to the National Disaster Management Authority, the Prime Minister”s Relief Fund, and support provided to PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals.
He remarked that our faith emphasizes the virtue of giving, and that the work of PFOWA is a “testament to this principle in action.”
Referring to his recent official engagements abroad, the Deputy Prime Minister mentioned he had returned late the previous night after attending the Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Moscow and the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels.
The visit to Brussels also included the successful Pakistan-European Union 7th Strategic Dialogue and nearly two dozen bilateral meetings.
Dar concluded by praising the efforts of the Foreign Office”s team, describing their work in the national interest as “extremely valuable.”