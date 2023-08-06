Dar sees less possibility of error in digital census

ISLAMABAD:Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said Sunday while delivering a speech in the Senate that there was less possibility of error in the digital census. The finance minister said that the decision of the new census had been taken by the previous government, adding that he always spoke based on facts. He stated that eight members of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) had approved the census.

He also stated that a minister of the previous government had caused damage to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). “Reforms are being introduced for the improvement of aviation. We want to improve the performance of the steel mills,” he asserted. “Steps are being taken to reduce the PIA’s deficit. A few laws regarding aviation have been presented in the Parliament,” he added. “There should be no politics on matters of national interest,” he emphasised. “The PIA flights to the United Kingdom (UK) are going to be restored in October,” he informed the Senate.