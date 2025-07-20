Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will travel to the United States next week for high-profile events related to Pakistan’s presidency of the UN Security Council in New York, and for meetings in Washington, the Foreign Office announced on Saturday.
In New York, Dar will chair an open debate on “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes,” aiming to bolster diplomacy and mediation in conflict resolution. He will also preside over the Security Council’s quarterly debate on the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.
Furthermore, Dar will lead a briefing focused on improving cooperation between the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to maintain global peace and security. He will also participate in the high-level conference on the “Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the implementation of Two-State Solution,” reaffirming Pakistan’s support for Palestinian self-determination.
During his New York stay, Dar is scheduled for bilateral discussions with counterparts and senior UN officials. The visit to New York and Washington highlights Pakistan’s increasing influence in international affairs and its expanding relationship with the US. Pakistan’s participation in the Middle East debate and the Palestine conference underscores its commitment to the Palestinian cause.