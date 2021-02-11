Karachi, February 11, 2021 (PPI-OT): Daraz partners with Extreme Commerce Pakistan’s first EdTech for e-commerce and digital trade. The partnership will help Daraz sellers to expand their enterprise further and improve their online selling skills.

Extreme Commerce’s vision is to make Pakistan a global e-commerce back-office hub which aims at developing a national ecosystem through inspiring and empowering entrepreneurs. Being Pakistan’s largest e-commerce knowledge sharing and capacity building platform, it has a community of around half a million nationwide. Whereas, Daraz believes in enabling locals to do business anywhere in this digital era and has a community of 70,000 sellers nationwide.

Omair Baksh, Head of Marketing at Daraz said, “Adaptability to e-commerce has increased in the past few months and an increased number of sellers are moving towards online selling to make a stable living for themselves. We take complete responsibility to train the seller community and equip them with the right skills for their business growth. Daraz has always focused on seller education as a core and with this partnership we are taking an additional step to create value for our sellers and buyers along with improving customer experience.

With this partnership Daraz along with Extreme Commerce will be introducing customised courses designed for Daraz sellers that will focus on specialized training on digital trade, data analysis and other innovative solutions for business growth in ecommerce. One of Daraz’s key initiatives previously has been Daraz University that has educated 100,000+ sellers to improve their performance and manage to grow their online stores on the platform. Their aim is to introduce a maximum number of localized courses and tutorials based on most relevant seller queries and also provide official certifications to sellers who complete the given courses.

Hameer Ali, GM Business and Operations at Extreme Commerce said, “The time, right now, is crucial for fellow Pakistanis to focus on becoming a part of the growing local and global E-Commerce industry. This venture is focused extensively to harbour a wealth of entrepreneurial opportunities for our youth and simultaneously introduce them to the opportunity of having multiple income streams. We aim at equipping our people with the right knowledge base and skill set required to perform better on Daraz, helping them excel in their careers and entrepreneurial pathways.”

The success of any ecommerce business is highly dependent on customer experience that can be improved by folds through education and awareness amongst the seller base. A key battle for the ecommerce industry in Pakistan has stood to be customer trust which can be improved with ecommerce education, performance-based trainings and knowledge sharing by experienced mentors from both the organizations. The representatives from Daraz and Extreme Commerce believe in revolutionizing the industry and digitizing the ecosystem through empowering the local seller community through their continuous efforts.

