Date for submitting Hajj applications extended

ISLAMABAD: The government has extended the date for receiving Hajj applications to April 7.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Friday (March 31) was the last date for submitting applications under government scheme, but it was now extended until April 7.

The aspirants can submit their Hajj applications in 13 nominated banks. This year 179,210 Pakistan would perform Hajj. The ministry has also extended the date for filing applications under Hajj sponsorship scheme to April 7. A ministry spokesman said as the expatriate Pakistan are facing hurdles in sending money an extension in deadline has been granted.