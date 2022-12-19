Daughter kills father for rape attempt

SHAKARGARH: A girl from Jhanday Langah area of Shakargarh on Monday slaughtered her father with an axe over an allegation of attempting to rape her..

The girl while giving her statement to the police accused her father of molesting her and that he attempted to rape her as well, this being the reason she murdered her father in his sleep. Police informed that the accused has been arrested on the basis of her mother’s complaint.

The deceased’s widow told the police that her daughter killed her father due to domestic issues, although the police are relying on postmortem and forensic reports for further investigation.