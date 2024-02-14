Dawlance opens ‘Experience Stores’ in Rawalpindi at GT Road and Bahria Town

KARACHI: To create unmatched convenience for the consumers, Dawlance - the technology leading enterprise in Pakistan’s home appliances industry, has recently inaugurated two new ‘Experience Stores’ in Pakistan.

According to a statement on Wednesday, over the years, Dawlance had already built 4 ‘Experience Stores’ in: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar. Now, the company has established its 5th and 6th ‘Experience Stores’ - at Bahria Town Phase-7, Rawalpindi and GT Road Rawalpindi, simultaneously.

At the Experience Stores, all the customers can get hands-on experience of the complete range of Dawlance products, all under one roof, by watching the live performance of all these products and using each appliance before purchasing it. These stores will have a standardized layout, decor and visual design, along with state-of-the-art equipment, to enhance the Consumer Retail Experience on trade-levels.

Dawlance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arcelik - the second-largest manufacturer in Europe, based in Turkey. It is pioneering world-class innovations that ensure more than 50% energy-conservation for a sustainable future of the Earth.

Vibrant launch ceremonies were held at these stores, attended by senior corporate leaders from Arcelik, Dawlance dealers, loyal customers and other stakeholders. The guests were delighted to witness the state-of-the-art store ambiance and innovative products displayed in the most ergonomic harmony.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance- Mr. Umar Ahsan Khan personally graced the occasion and let the guests through an introductory tour of the various sections and services being featured at the new experience store. The experience store also has a Kids-Zone, where the customers’ children can enjoy great entertainment with fun and games.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Umar stated that: This revolutionary experience store concept is a milestone achievement for catering to the evolving retail needs of the modern-day consumers. We are continuously investing heavily to perform beyond the consumers’ expectations and meet their evolving needs to elevate their modern lifestyle.

These experience stores feature the latest equipment, standardized shop layout, décor and visual design. The complete range of Dawlance home appliances includes; Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, Deep freezers, LED Televisions, Washing Machines, Dishwashers, water dispensers, Cooking ranges and other kitchen appliances and Personal care equipment. Since its acquisition in 2016, Arçelik has invested more than 36 Million Euros in Pakistan. Every employee is inspired to ensure compliance with global standards and best-practices, at every level.