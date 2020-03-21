Day: (Int’l Water Day being observed to raise awareness among masses)

March 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD:International Water Day is being observed today (Sunday) to raise awareness among masses about significance of safe and clean drinking water.

This year’s theme of the Day ‘Water and Climate Change’, explores how water and climate change are inextricably linked.

In his message on the occasion, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres underlined the need to urgently step up efforts to strengthen resilience and adaptation for people affected by climate disruption.

Related Posts