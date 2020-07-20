DC Larkana attends journos reception

July 20, 2020

Larkana:Deputy Commissioner, Larkana, Muhammad Nauman Siddique, said Monday that Larkana is a divisional headquarter, hence, its press club should be resembling. He said soon the annual grant of the Larkana Press Club (LPC) will be doubled.

He said due to the coronavirus pandemic almost all departments remained closed due to which no uplift works were carried out but from next month development schemes will be launched, he claimed. He was speaking to the newsmen during a reception arranged in his honour by the LPC office bearers on Monday.

DC said unfortunately no department is ready to take the responsibility of their primary jobs. He said in the health sector, District Health Officer, Medical Superintendent, PPHI and Medical University are working individually, adding, likewise, for the drainage system, municipal corporation, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and local government department are working separately due to which issues confronted by the people are not being resolved but multiplied and the residents are complaining constantly. He said we all have to take responsibility collectively and try to solve the problems faced by the citizens jointly so that Larkana could be made ‘more beautiful’.

DC said he is not satisfied with the working of PHED as previously they used to get 15 to 20% ADP funds but since last year they are allocated 50 to 60% funds but despite that no improvement has been made in Larkana. DC said next month roads leading from SSP roundabout to Chandka Bridge, Sachal Colony, Bakhtawar Park and Commissioner office will be widened and doubled so that smooth flow of traffic could be ensured. He said new parks will also be built on Airport Road for a healthy environment.

He said work is underway at Akil, Sachal and Stadium Disposals which will be completed within next 3 to 4 months. DC Nauman revealed that citizens of Larkana are afraid of getting coronavirus tests adding if anyone is found positive in a family then others are not ready to get them tested for COVID-19 but despite all that positive cases continue to emerge here, he added. He further revealed that theft of government medicines case is pending before the court and the JIT report is still awaited. He said on receipt of the JIT report it will be presented in the court.

