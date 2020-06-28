National

Dead body of woman recovered from Duki

June 28, 2020

Quetta: The dead body of a woman was recovered from a house in district Duki.

Police sources said the dead body of a woman was recovered from a house in Killi Ghazi Khan Nasar, a suburban area of Duki on Sunday.

Noor-Ullah- Haq Luni, Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station Duki said it seemed that the deceased was strangulated to death, adding it is premature to say whether it is premeditated murder or suicide.

The body was sent to Quetta for post-mortem. Sources said the deceased woman was married one year before and she had a child.

