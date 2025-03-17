Sixteen days remain for illegal foreigners and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders to depart from Pakistan as per the government’s directive to leave by the end of this month.
The authorities said today that they have issued this ultimatum, emphasizing the necessity for compliance by March 31. In a bid to ensure a humane transition, the government has pledged that no mistreatment will occur throughout the process. Provisions for food and health services have been organized for those undertaking the journey back, highlighting a commitment to manage the situation with care.
This directive, sourced from Radio Pakistan, underscores the government’s effort to regulate immigration and ensure that all individuals residing in the country do so legally.