Death toll climbs to 16 in Kallar Kahar wedding bus crash

Kallar Kahar: At least 16 passengers including two women died and 65 sustained injuries when the driver of an Islamabad-bound Lahore bus lost control due to brake failure and the vehicle turned turtle after hitting other vehicles, on Sunday night, on Monday.

Two cars and a pickup van coming from the opposite direction on the road were also badly damaged after hitting the unfortunate passenger bus. The passenger bus turned turtle after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure. Thirteen people were in critical condition while over 50 people had minor injuries and were stable. The injured were shifted to the nearest hospitals.

Motorway police and other agencies have completed the rescue operation. The report said that the bus was carrying wedding guests. Three people were pulled out by cutting the iron body of the bus. Locals claimed that wedding participants were traveling by bus. The initial probe said that accident took place due to the negligence of the bus driver.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi have expressed their profound grief over the loss of precious lives in the accident. Premier Shehbaz condoled with the families of the deceased and said he was sad over the accident that happened due to brake failure of the bus. He directed authorities concerned to provide best possible treatment to the injured. He also prayed to Allah Almighty for absolving the departed souls and give patience to the victim families. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi also expressed his shock and grief over the loss of human lives in the accident that took place in Salt Range. He also expressed his heartfelt sympathies with victim families. He issued instructions to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. The chief minister has also sought a report in this regard from police and administration.