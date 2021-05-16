Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises to 200, including 52 children

Islamabad, May 16, 2021 (PPI-OT): In complete defiance and disregard to human rights and international law, the Israeli forces are continuing the barbaric and callous air strike against unarmed Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank. At least forty-two Palestinians including 13 children were martyred and many wounded in overnight bombardment in the Gaza Strip on seventh consecutive day and flattening at least two residential buildings. A total of 200 people have been killed in Israeli raids on Gaza, including 52 children.

The number is expected to rise as ambulance and civil defense teams continue to dig through the rubble of dozens of destroyed buildings. The number is expected to rise as ambulance and civil defense teams continue to dig through the rubble of dozens of destroyed buildings. Meanwhile, the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has called for an end to violence in the Middle East and urged Israel and the Palestinians to resume talks.

In a tweet, he also urged a return to talks between Israelis and Palestinians and on a two-state solution. Meanwhile, protests demonstrations were held in different cities of United States and in France against Israeli barbarism on unarmed Palestinians. French riot police fired tear gas and used water cannons in Paris as protesters supporting Palestinians defied a ban on marching in the French capital.

Thousands of people marched peacefully in other cities of France and elsewhere in Europe including in London, Rome, Brussels and Madrid to highlight the plight of the Palestinians. On the other hand, protests were also held in different cities of United States. In Washington, D.C., hundreds took part in pro-Palestinian protest marching from the Washington Monument to the U.S. Capitol.

Similarly, thousands of people rallied in Los Angeles in support of Palestinians. A demonstration was also held in New York. In San Francisco, a crowd banged drums and yelled “Palestine will be free” as they marched across the Mission district to Dolores Park while pro-Palestinian demonstrations were held in Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta and some other U.S. cities.

