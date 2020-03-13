Debate on ‘Human Rights in Kashmir’ in UK Parliament on March 26

March 13, 2020

London, March 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): Debbie Abrahams, UK Labour Party MP and Chairperson of All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir (APPGK) in the British Parliament, presented a resolution in the UK Parliament for debate. March 26 has been fixed for debate on the resolution titled “Human Rights in Kashmir”. The debate is being held in the wake of a week-long visit by a delegation of the APPGK to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir last month.

The parliamentary delegation, besides a report of the visit, also presented a resolution in the parliament for a detailed debate on ‘Kashmir situation and human rights in Kashmir’. The parliament, accepting the resolution, fixed 26th March for debate. The members will take part in the debate for three hours.

It is to mention here that earlier the Kashmir situation had been discussed in the UK parliament for three times where Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and end to human rights violations were discussed.

The Jammu and Kashmir Self-determination Movement International (JKSDMI), leaders of other Kashmiri organizations and Kashmiri and Pakistani Diasporas welcomed the proposed March 26 debate on Kashmir in the British Parliament, saying the move was inevitable in view of the prevailing situation in Kashmir. They also thanked the APPGK Chairperson, Debbie Abrahams, and other members of the group.

The leaders of Kashmiri organizations have demanded of the UK-based Pakistani and Kashmiris to meet and urge the members of their constituencies to fully participate in the March 26 debate and support Kashmiris in their right to self-determination.

