Decision on top military positions taken as per law, constitution: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said the decision regarding top level appointments in Pakistan Army has been taken as per the law and constitution.

Talking to the media persons here in Islamabad on Thursday, he said seniority has been observed in the appointments. The Minister said a summary regarding the appointments to the top posts has been sent to President Dr. Arif Alvi, expressing the confidence that he will endorse the Prime Minister’s advice in accordance with the law and constitution. He hoped that the said appointments would not be viewed politically.