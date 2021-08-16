Decision to introduce single curriculum welcomed

Bahawalpur: In line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, steps have been taken by the Government of Pakistan to implement a single education system and single curriculum throughout Pakistan.

According to the Prime Minister’s vision of ensuring national unity and building a strong and prosperous Pakistan, the initiative is being appreciated by people from all walks of life. On the direction of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, the teachers of the Education Department of the University released special video messages in this regard which were released through various news agencies. Prof. Dr. Abdul Wajid Khan, Chairman, Department of Media Studies, Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

He said that the decision of the government to introduce single curriculum was welcome. Through the implementation of this policy, the government wants a single curriculum to be introduced and a system to assess the aptitude of children. Its main goal is to provide equal access to higher education and social advancement for students from all walks of life.

Another major goal is to promote high moral values through the teaching of the Qur’an and Sunnah, and the government’s vision is to disseminate the insights of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Create social harmony and national unity in our young generation.

They should be promoted in positive constructive international trends in education and teaching. Create a mindset of respect and tolerance for all local and international schools of thought, civilizations and religions. The system of learning on the basis of activity should be promoted by eliminating the trend of rote in the young generation.

A good generation should be created through constructive and intellectual wisdom, spirituality, good aesthetics, balanced emotions and mental and physical development. Of course, all these goals are very valuable, but it is also important to keep in mind that the implementation of any policy is not just a fee. Rather, in order to achieve real results, it is necessary to implement it in its true spirit and provide the required environment and facilities for them, in which case you can achieve the results of this policy.

Dr. Abid Shehzad, Director, International Links, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, said that the single curriculum of the government is a good initiative because single curriculum is a guarantee in all of Pakistan in which equal opportunities will be available to the common people and merit all over Pakistan. Culture will be established.

You see in the world that single curriculum has far-reaching and beneficial effects and in Pakistan there was a dire need for single curriculum to be introduced in the whole country. In this, students should have equal rights in whatever system will be introduced regarding their mental capacity, their ability and their behavior. Single curriculum in Pakistan needs time. Shazia Alvi, Principal, University Model School, said that the introduction of single curriculum by the government was a good move and could not be praised enough. With its implementation, the entire nation will come on one page.

Prior to this, the division at the educational level will be eliminated and equal opportunities will be available. This curriculum is tailored to the mental capacity of the children and is a standard curriculum. Its use is comprehensive and common sense. Of course, its application will not only facilitate the promotion of our values but will also help us to deal with the challenges of the future from a single platform. For harmony, the education system of this nation must be uniform. The thinking of a nation whose education system is the same is also the same. That is why when that nation comes to make a big decision, the whole nation agrees on it. Unfortunately, we have three types of education system in place which include English medium, Urdu medium and Madrasa system. The scope, mindset and environment of these three education systems are different. Therefore, whenever a national policy is formulated, we are divided into three groups from the very beginning and cannot reach any conclusion.

We have to think and determine our own education system in which a single education system from primary to intermediate will have to be introduced so that we will be able to succeed in forming a nation. If we continue to have such different education systems, we will continue to nurture a mob instead of forming a nation and will not be able to reach any conclusion and will not be able to raise our name in the world. I hope that this time we will succeed in introducing an education system.