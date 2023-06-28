Decisions about political fate taken in London, Dubai: AML Chief

RAWALPINDI:Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid said on Wednesday it would be clear in the next 48 hours whether the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would revive the bailout package for cash-strapped Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said additional taxes to the tune of Rs300 billion would be imposed after the IMF deal. Former finance minister Miftah Ismail had secured an IMF tranche but Ishaq Dar could not stop the rupee devaluation and put the economy on track, he quipped.

Taking a dig at the ruling parties, the AML chief said decisions about political fate of the country were taken in London and Dubai as they hold their assets there.

Calling the current rulers hypocrite, he said public hated them, adding that it was first time that the Hajj quota was underutilised. The decisions about caretaker setup, elections and seat adjustment were being taken in Dubai, he said, adding that Pakistan was just used for money laundering by them.

He said national assets were leased out while the poor were facing severe inflation, adding that the ruling coalition was not capable.

In upcoming elections, Punjab will hold centre stage, he said.