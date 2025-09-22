Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor today advocated for expanding the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to encompass more Muslim and Arab states.
He believes this expansion would broaden the agreement”s impact, according to PDP informatioin. Shakoor acknowledged concerns that the SMDA could be perceived as targeting specific nations like Iran. He proposed including Iran in the agreement to dispel such notions. He emphasized the urgent need for a robust defence framework for the entire Muslim world, suggesting that Pakistan is well-positioned to provide it.
Shakoor envisioned a collective defence structure involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Turkey, Yemen, Gulf countries, and other Muslim nations through the SMDA or similar alliances. He proposed the creation of a political and defence alliance for Muslim nations, modeled after the European Union and NATO. He also suggested a common currency and visa-free travel within the Muslim world.
Shakoor urged resource-rich Gulf nations to open their doors to the workforce of populous Muslim countries like Pakistan. He called for expanding the Organization of Islamic Cooperation”s (OIC) role in protecting Muslim interests and establishing a unified defence force.
Shakoor stressed the importance of Pakistan”s transformation into an economic powerhouse. He called for improvements in education and training to develop a globally competitive workforce, particularly skilled professionals proficient in Arabic to meet the demands of the Gulf region”s service sector.
He demanded the government enhance diplomatic, trade, educational, and cultural connections with Muslim nations, especially Arab countries. He emphasized the need for relaxed visa policies among Muslim nations and urged the government to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the SMDA.