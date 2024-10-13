Sialkot: Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif affirmed the government’s dedication to the supremacy of the constitution and the continued development of Pakistan, citing significant economic improvements and a robust increase in remittances. During a media interaction today, he discussed the country’s positive economic indicators and condemned the planned protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit as detrimental to national interests.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, “Minister Asif highlighted that Pakistan has received eight billion dollars in remittances this quarter, demonstrating the confidence of overseas Pakistanis in the country’s economic management.” He noted a substantial decrease in the inflation rate, from thirty-seven to six percent, signaling a favorable economic trend.
Asif’s remarks also focused on the government’s resolve to uphold the constitution and enforce the state’s writ. He specifically criticized PTI’s protest plans, labeling them anti-state and affirming that the government would take all necessary measures to prevent any disruption of the SCO summit.
