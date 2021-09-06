Islamabad, September 06, 2021 (PPI-OT):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri while praising the services of |Armed Forces of Pakistan have said that armed forces of Pakistan had made the defense of Pakistan impregnable. They said that the entire nation was proud of their armed forces that have rendered matchless sacrifices to defend the motherland.

They expressed these views on the occasion of Defense Day, which is being observed every year on 6th September across the country. The Speaker said that this glorious day signifies passion and sacrifice, serving as a supreme cause to lay our lives for the sake of our beloved homeland.

He said that the supreme sacrifices of these sons who laid down their lives for our prosperous tomorrow should always be remembered. The Speaker further remarked that this day provides us the opportunity to pay tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives for the country, especially the martyrs of 1965 war.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that today Pakistan is confronted with multiple security challenges in the shape of extremism, terrorism and external aggression, but the entire nation stands alongside Pakistan Defence Forces to thwart evil designs against integrity and prosperity of Pakistan.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that Defence Day reminds us of the fearless sacrifices rendered by the Armed Forces of Pakistan during the war of 1965. He said that the whole nation is united and stands with its armed forces. He also paid homage to the martyrs in the war against terror. While reiterating their commitment of sacrifice, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker said that on this day we have to make a resolve that we shall defend the country at all costs.

