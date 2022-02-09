Delay in registration of FIR is not tolerated in any case, officials as well as supervisory officers are being held accountable: IG Punjab

Lahore, February 09, 2022 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the process of departmental accountability in the police department has been intensified and explanatory letters have been issued to 50 officers who did not act on public complaints in a timely manner and action will be taken against them after inquiry. He said that the purpose of accountability is to further improve the process of providing services to the citizens and by this accountability system, the officers and personnel would be able to perform their professional duties in a better manner.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the officials as well as the supervisory officers are being called for response and the officers and officials who are not interested in solving the problems of the people will be removed from the field postings. IG Punjab said that police is a disciplined force in which there is no room for violators of instructions and rules. He directed RPOs and DPOs to ensure that corruption, abuse of power and delay in registration of FIRs are not tolerated in any case. In case of negligence or irresponsibility, legal action against the responsible officer should not be delayed at all.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that during the review of last year’s performance of 1787, IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan had ordered to issue explanatory letters to the officers and in this regard explanatory letters were issued to 50 officers of Punjab Police. He said that a total of 26 SPs, 3 ASPs and 31 DSPs across the province have been issued explanatory letters in which 9 SPs, 15 DSPs and 2 ASPs posted in Lahore last year. Spokesperson Punjab Police said that explanatory letters have been issued to 2 SPs and 5 DSPs of Sheikhupura region.

Explanatory letters were issued to 1 SP and 2 DSPs of Gujranwala region. Explanatory letters were issued to 2 DSPs of Faisalabad. Explanatory letters were issued to 1 SP and 1 DSP of Sargodha. Explanatory letters were issued to 3 DSPs and 1 ASP of Rawalpindi region. Explanatory letters have been issued to 1 SP and 1 DSP of Sahiwal region while explanatory letters have been issued to 2 SPs and 2 DSPs of Multan region. He said that these explanatory letters were issued on delay in registration of FIR, negligence in arrest of proclaimed offenders, poor investigation by subordinate staff, registration of false FIRs and negligence in recovery of case property. Within 7 days, departmental action will be taken against those who do not respond satisfactorily. He said that according to the vision of IG Punjab, the accountability process is completely transparent and impartial and Legal action will be taken against the responsible.

For more information, contact:

Punjab Police

Punjab Police Computer Bureau,

5th Floor, Central Police Office (CPO),

Punjab, Lahore

Tel: +92-42-99213019, +92-42-99213013

Fax: +92-42-99213012

Email: sapcb@punjabpolice.gov.pk

Website: www.punjabpolice.gov.pk