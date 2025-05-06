A representative delegation from Al-Mustafa Welfare Society Sukkur met with Dr. Abdul Rahim, President of Al-Mustafa Welfare Society, and General Secretary Ahmed Raza Tayyab. The meeting was held at Al-Mustafa Medical Center in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.
During the meeting, President of Al-Mustafa Welfare Society Sindh Abdul Ghaffar Saeedi, Information Secretary Moeen Khan, Farooq Akhtar Khan, Rashid Khan, Waqas Khan, and other officials were also present.
In his remarks, Dr. Abdul Rahim stated that under the guidance of former federal minister Dr. Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab, humanitarian services are ongoing throughout Pakistan. To expand the scope of social services in Sukkur, free medical camps for the treatment of various diseases will be organized soon.
Farooq Akhtar Khan provided insights into Al-Mustafa’s social services in Sukkur. Ahmed Tayyab praised Al-Mustafa Sukkur’s performance in distributing Iftar boxes during Ramadan.
On this occasion, prayers were also offered for the recovery of Dr. Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab.