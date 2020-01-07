Delegation from Turkey visited Punjab Board of Investment and Trade

January 6, 2020

Lahore, January 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): A delegation comprising of key members from leading manufacturers of auto parts and automotive in Turkey, OTO Ismail Automotive and HEGA Informatics and Consulting Limited Company visited Lahore, Pakistan on January 6th, 2020 with a view to explore joint venture and greenfield opportunities in Pakistan’s automotive sector. COO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, briefed delegates on the government’s initiatives for creating enabling environment and improving ease of doing business in Punjab as well as the benefits being offered to manufacturers in Punjab’s special economic zones.

