Delegation led by Minorities Affairs Minister calls on Chief Minister Punjab 

Lahore, December 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):A Christian community delegation led by the Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and thanked him for the welfare of the minority communities. The government has taken unprecedented steps for the welfare of religious minorities; they said and appreciated the government’s sustained efforts to protect their rights.

The government has taken the lead in the welfare of minority communities, they added. Talking on the occasion, CM Usman Buzdar said a special commission was being constituted for the protection of the rights of minorities. The formulation of the minority rights commission has been drafted, he explained. The government has made a five times increase in minorities’ budget in the current financial year.

In the current financial year, Rs 2.5 billion has been earmarked for the welfare of minority communities, he added. The recruitment process has started for the vacancies under the 5 per cent job quota for minorities and 100 per cent implementation would be ensured. For the first time in the history of Punjab, a 2 per cent special quota has been fixed for students of minority communities in higher education institutions to help them to continue their studies.

Meanwhile, Youhaha Abad in Lahore and Warispura in Faisalabad have been declared as model minority areas. Similarly, a Hindu temple has been restored in the Bhong area of Rahim Yar Khan and every effort will be made to protect the rights of the religious minorities, added Usman Buzdar. He said the role of minorities in the development of Pakistan cannot be ignored. The Constitution of Pakistan protects the rights of minorities as they enjoy equal rights, he concluded. SACM Hassan Khawar and Secretary Human Rights and Minorities Affairs department were also present.

The delegation included Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Mahinder Pall Singh, Haroon Gill MPA, Youdester Chauhan, Bishop Azad Marshall, Archbishop Sebastian Francis, Dr Majid Abe, head of Salvation Army in Lahore, Chairperson Minority Advisory Council Punjab Ms Jacqueline Tressler, Vice Chairman Minority Advisory Council Punjab Robinson Aziz Francis, Bishop Wilson John Gill and others.

