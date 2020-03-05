Delegation of District Bar Association Multan calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan

March 5, 2020

Islamabad, March 05, 2020 (PPI-OT): A 19 member delegation of District Bar Association, Multan headed by its President Mr. Muhammad Imran Rasheed Sulehri and comprising other office bearers called on the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Gulzar Ahmed in Supreme Court Islamabad today i.e. 05.03.2020. Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Gulzar Ahmed welcomed the delegation, heard their issues and also shared his experience with them. His lordship assured them to make efforts to resolve their issues. They thanked the Hon’ble Chief Justice for sparing time for them and invited to visit Multan Bar. The Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.

