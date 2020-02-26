Delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency and Data Collection Team for Economic and Infrastructure Development call on Secretary, Maritime Affairs

February 26, 2020

Islamabad, February 26, 2020 (PPI-OT):A delegation of JICA- Japan International Cooperation Agency and Data Collection Team for Economic and Infrastructure Development called on Secretary, Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed in Islamabad today whereby Additional Secretary Nadir Mumtaz Warraich and Joint Secretary Kamran Farooq Ansari also attended the meeting. Mr. Akihiro Takashima senior representative and Mr. Takahiro Uchida, a representative from JICA were accompanying Mr. Adegawa, Mr. Fujiwara and Mr. Yamamoto from Asia Engineering Consultant Company Ltd. Japan.

The delegation showed a keen interest in cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in the development of Pakistani ports since Japan has the requisite expertise in the field. The delegation also showed their projects in the region, which have contributed significantly in improving port efficiency. Cognizant of the geographical importance of Pakistani ports, the participants from the Japanese side reiterated the importance of improved logistical efficiency that leads to maximum utilization of port capacity.

In lieu of the above, multiple options were discussed for strengthening the port connectivity to the hinterland. Secretary, Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed briefed the participants about the traffic congestion issue at KPT which is being resolved as a first priority. The ministry is working on multiple options to facilitate the cargo transport for smooth transit operations. A dedicated road corridor and railway corridor are both under consideration for improved logistics at both Port Qasim and Karachi Port Trust.

Since Pakistan is serious about its obligations towards the environment and has also committed to achieve Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, Pakistani ports in collaboration with both provincial and federal governments are trying to implement such SOPs that will not only contribute towards conservation of marine life, mitigation of emissions, cleaning of oceans from plastic pollution but also will help in reforestation of Mangrove forests. Sustainable projects related to environment protection and port safety were also brought into discussion.

For more information, contact:

Principal Information Officer,

Press Information Department (PID)

Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324

Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326

Email: piopid@gmail.com

Website: www.pid.gov.pk

Related Posts