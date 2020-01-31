Delegation of newly elected body of Karachi Press Club meets Governor Sindh at Governor House

January 31, 2020

Karachi, January 31, 2020 (PPI-OT): The governor congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Karachi Press Club and expressed hope that they would continue to serve for the welfare of the KPC members. During the meeting, the issues faced by journalists, the role of Karachi Press Club in the welfare of journalists, the efforts of the KPC in the struggle for the cause of democracy and freedom of the press were discussed.

For more information, contact:

Advisor to Governor (Higher Education and Media)

Sindh Governor House

Tel: +92-21-99201216-7, +92-21-99201201-3

Email: press@governorsindh.gov.pk

Website: www.governorsindh.gov.pk

Related Posts