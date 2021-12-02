Delegations of students from Islamia College Peshawar and Post Graduate Girls College, Saidu Sharif Swat visited Parliament House 

Islamabad, December 01, 2021 (PPI-OT):A 75-member delegation of Islamia College, Peshawar (Faculty of Law) and an 85-member delegation of students from Post Graduate Girls College, Saidu Sharif Swat along with teachers visited the Parliament House on Tuesday. Senate Protocol staff welcomed the delegations. The students visited Senate Museum and Senate Hall. The visiting students glimpsed and showed keen interest in the historical statues of prominent politicians of the country at the Senate Museum.

Later on, the delegations separately visited the Senate Hall. Senate Protocol staff briefed the students on the importance of the parliamentary system, legislation, mechanism of the house business and the role of the Upper House in promoting national harmony among the federal units. The students also asked questions regarding the House Business and legislation. The Delegation from Islamia College Peshawar presented caps as a memento to the senate protocol staff.

