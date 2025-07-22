Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Minister for Religious Affairs, Ahmed Raza Qadri, vehemently defended the rights of one million refugees residing in Pakistan, terming the demands to abolish their legislative assembly seats a “blatant conspiracy.” He declared these refugees integral to the Jammu and Kashmir issue, possessing a historical identity. He emphasized that eliminating their representation would disenfranchise them, particularly in the event of a referendum.
Qadri explained that these refugees migrated from Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan based on political and ideological grounds. He noted that 12 seats are allocated for them, and they are not a burden on Azad Kashmir, which he stressed is their homeland. He affirmed that the Muslim League (N) would not participate in any conspiracy against them, nor would the Azad Kashmir administration accept such demands.
Providing historical context, Qadri argued that the current government represents the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir. He recalled that their ancestors liberated Azad Kashmir, establishing a representative structure ensuring equal representation for all units of the state. He clarified that millions of refugees moved to Azad Kashmir and Pakistan to facilitate the formation of the Azad Kashmir government. While some settled in the 12,000 square kilometer liberated area, many settled in Pakistan. He clarified that their Pakistani citizenship is temporary until the state’s future is determined through a referendum.
Qadri questioned the rationale behind opposing the refugees’ rights, asking what resources they had consumed. He emphasized unity against India’s strategies, stressing the importance of solidarity until their goal of Kashmiri freedom is achieved. He warned against actions that could harm the campaign. The Minister made these statements at a press conference at Bagh Sajjad Shaheed Press Club, also attended by Director Information Raja Amjad Minhas.
Referring to recent census data, Qadri stated that Azad Kashmir’s population is less than two million, questioning the practicality of Azad Kashmir’s administration based on such a small number. He termed the demand to abolish refugee seats illogical, urging responsible behavior. He expressed determination to thwart any schemes to divide their system, emphasizing the need to eliminate the divide between the refugees and Azad Kashmir to preserve their ideological foundation.
Reiterating his stance, he labeled the demands surrounding refugee seats a blatant scheme, potentially a strategy to diminish Azad Kashmir. He cited the foresight of their predecessors who established these seats in the 1970 assembly to ensure representation for all Kashmiri units. He added that these seats are protected under the 1974 constitution and cannot be arbitrarily abolished.
Acknowledging recent political discussions regarding essential resources, Qadri affirmed his commitment to his term and emphasized the need for unity and partnership. He explained that governments utilize agreeable strategies to mitigate conflicts and foster harmony. He emphasized the refugees’ long-standing connection to the state, rejecting any proposal to separate them.