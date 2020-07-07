Demo held for whisking away of man from Karachi

July 7, 2020

LARKANA:The relatives of Aaqib Chandio, who has again been whisked away from Karachi, held protest demonstration at Jinnah Bagh in Larkana on Tuesday.

His sister Ruqia Chandio along with her cousin Arifa Chandio complained before the media that her brother was taken away from Gulistan-e-Jouhar residence, Karachi, early in the morning due to which all family members were extremely worried about his safety and well-being.

She said her brother was first taken away from Madina Colony of Larkana on 30th May 2018 outside the home after which they held protest demonstrations regularly in Hyderabad, Karachi, and Larkana and after 16 months enforced disappearance, he was released on 16th September 2019. She said Aaqib was married and living with his family in Karachi.

She said her brother is neither involved in any criminal activities nor does he have any connection with any political party. The protesters appealed to the Chief Justices of Pakistan and Sindh and other relevant higher authorities to take notice of the issue and order her brother’s recovery.

