Demo on Press Freedom Day

May 3, 2020

Quetta: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and Balochistan Union of Journalist commemorated ‘World Press Freedom Day’ as a “Day of Demands”.

To mark the World Press Freedom Day, a protest demonstration under the auspices of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Balochistan Union of Journalist and Quetta Press Club was held here on Sunday in front of Quetta Press Club.

On the occasion, Shahzada Zulfiqar, President Federal Union of Journalists, Ayub Tareen, President, Balochistan Union of Journalists and Raza-ur-Rehman, President Quetta Press Club addressed the demonstration.

