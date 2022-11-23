Dengue claims four more lives in Punjab

KARACHI: The dengue has killed another four people across Punjab during the last 24 hours (Tuesday) amid hundreds of more infections, it emerged Wednesday.

Another concern for the authorities is the sharp increase in the number of everyday dengue cases following 452 new infections were reported in Lahore, 49 in Rawalpindi, 12 each in Gujranwala and Sheikhupura during the previous day.

As many as 253 cases of the dengue were also reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including 179 in Peshawar. The disease has so far so far killed eight people in the province.