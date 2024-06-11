Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.
He made the call during his meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres in Jordan, on the sidelines of the high-level conference on prevailing situation in Gaza.
The Foreign Minister also called for unimpeded humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza, return of the displaced Palestinians, and ensuring accountability for the war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed by Israel.
He reiterated Pakistan’s strong and unequivocal condemnation of the indiscriminate and brutal use of force by Israel against the Palestinians.
During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister lauded the UN Secretary General’s initiative to jointly hold the conference along with Jordan and Egypt at a time when the people of Palestine are in dire need of international support and urgent humanitarian assistance.
He also commended the leadership and proactive role of the Secretary-General in raising concern at the situation in Gaza on the international stage.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also urged the UN Secretary-General to use his good offices for the just resolution of the outstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.