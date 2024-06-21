Deputy Prime Minister (PM) Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed the government’s determination to enhancing healthcare through comprehensive improvements in medical education and training.
Chairing the second meeting on ‘Medical Education’ here on Saturday, he said our institutions must be empowered to provide top-tier education and training to the future medical professionals.
Ishaq Dar emphasized the importance of nurturing a conducive environment for medical students to excel and contribute meaningfully to the healthcare sector.
He said the government is committed to support the next generation of healthcare professionals and ensuring that they receive the best possible education and training.