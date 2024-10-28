Islamabad: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar emphasized on Sunday that achieving lasting peace in South Asia is contingent upon a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, aligning with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
According to Kashmir Media Service, during his remarks on the observance of Kashmir Black Day, Deputy Prime Minister Dar reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination. He highlighted the historical and ongoing challenges in the region, particularly noting the significance of October 27, 1947, when Indian forces entered Srinagar, initiating decades of conflict and oppression.
Dar outlined the intensification of India’s efforts since August 5, 2019, to solidify control over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) through policies aimed at altering the demographic and political fabric of the area. He condemned these actions as violations of international law, specifically the UN resolutions and the Fourth Geneva Convention.
Despite the adversities faced by the Kashmiri people, their determination remains strong, Dar noted. He called for the international community’s active involvement to ensure that the region’s long-standing issues are addressed in a manner that respects the rights and wishes of its people.
