Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar has arrived in Bangladesh on a two-day official visit.
The visit is being made at the special invitation of the Bangladesh government. The Deputy Prime Minister will hold meetings with important Bangladeshi leaders in Dhaka. During the visit, the two countries will also sign several memorandums of understanding to enhance bilateral cooperation.
Officials in Islamabad described the trip as an effort to deepen diplomatic ties and explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation, though details of the talks were not disclosed.
In Dhaka, the delegation is slated to hold discussions with Bangladeshi counterparts, with expectations that the engagements will focus on strengthening ties and regional collaboration.
Analysts say the engagement could set the stage for broader exchanges as both sides seek to maintain momentum after a prolonged pause in high-level travel.