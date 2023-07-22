Desecration of Holy Quran: JUI calls for countrywide protests on Sunday

ISLAMABAD:Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman has given a call for protest across the country on Sunday against the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden. In a message issued on Saturday, the JUI chief claimed that the biggest protest rally will be staged in Karachi. He said that he will personally attend the Karachi protest gathering. He also appealed to the people to come on the road and participate in the protests. He also appealed to all Muslims to stage protests and express their love and respect for Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

In his massage to the western world, Maulana Fazl said Muslims can sacrifice their lives but could not allow anyone to disrespect Quran. He said he has contacted Prime Minister and demanded him to call back and withdraw services of Pakistani ambassador posted in Sweden in order to record Muslim Ummah’s protest.